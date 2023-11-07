Baltimore Father Blows Whistle On Son Busted Joyriding In Stolen Vehicle

Members of the Baltimore Police Department busted a teenage driver who was cruising in a stolen vehicle, but not before officers were tipped off by his father, who blew the whistle on his kid.

Shortly after 8:30 a.m. on Monday morning, officers were called to the 3300 block of Elbert Street, where there was a report of a stolen vehicle after a man spotted his 16-year-old son driving a car that did not belong to him, prompting him to stop the teen and call the police.

Upon arrival, it was quickly determined that the vehicle was stolen and the teen was arrested and taken to the Baltimore City Juvenile Justice Center, where charges are pending. The stolen vehicle was recovered and its actual owner was notified of the incident.

On Facebook, many area residents praised the father for turning in his son, anointing him as a solid parent.

"That kid has a good chance of turning things around because he has a strong father in his life," one user posted.

"The kid probably hates him, but that’s a good Dad," another added.

Another chimed in saying, "What a good Father. (Instill) the lesson and consequences," she wrote. "Had to be hard, but hard is usually right!"

