Attempted Murder Suspect Arrested At Bwi-marshall Airport, Mdta Police Say

Wanted Hagerstown resident Zachary A. Butler, 34, was arrested by Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) Police Officers at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport on Sunday morning, according to authorities on Feb. 12.

Police say that officers assigned to the airport were tipped off at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 11 that the wanted man may be traveling to the airport, prompting a search for Butler and his vehicle.

Shortly after 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, officers found Butler's vehicle in the airport's lower level roadway, and Butler was identified.

It was subsequently determined that he had open warrants from the West Virginia State Police on charges that include attempted murder, burglary, and domestic assault.

Butler was taken into custody without incident and taken to the Jennifer Road Detention Center, where he is being held.

