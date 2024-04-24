Andre Canady, 24, was arrested earlier this month and charged with attempted murder following a March shooting in Northwest Baltimore, officials announced on Wednesday.

Shortly before 1 a.m. on Tuesday, March 19, officers working a traffic enforcement in the 3100 block of West North Avenue when they heard gunshots ring out.

During a canvas of the area, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds in the 1800 block of Bloomingdale Road. He was rushed to an area hospital, treated for his injuries and later released.

According to investigators, Canady got into a physical altercation with a 23-year-old man on Bloomingdale Road on the night of the incident that resulted in him being shot.

The investigators led detectives to identify Canady as a suspect and he was arrested this month and charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.