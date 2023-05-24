Alleged Attempted Murderer Accused Of Violent Northwest Baltimore Shooting

Lance Jamal Hickman, 29, was arrested this week for his role in the shooting of a 31-year-old man earlier this month that left him hospitalized in critical condition.

Shortly after 5:45 p.m. on Monday, May 8, officers from the Baltimore Police Department were called to the 5100 block of Gwynn Oak Avenue, where there was a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, and he was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition for treatment of his traumatic injuries.

The investigation into the shooting led police to identify Hickman as a suspect, and he was arrested shortly before noon on Tuesday, May 23 and charged with first-degree attempted murder.

Hickman was apprehended in the 4700 block of Gwynn Oak Avenue, not far from the site of the shooting.

No motive for the shooting has been provided by investigators.

He was taken to the Central Booking Intake Facility and charged. Hickman is being held pending his initial court appearance.

