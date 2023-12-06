Additional Victims Sought After Sexual Assault Suspect Who Abused Child Arrested In Baltimore

On Wednesday, Dec. 6, the Baltimore Police Department announced that they have arrested Jimmy Brown, 38, for the alleged abuse of his underage victim.

Brown, who is known to frequent the Brooklyn Homes Community in Baltimore is possibly responsible for the sexual assault of additional victims, according to police.

The investigation into Brown is ongoing.

Anyone who may have been victimized by Brown or who has information regarding his alleged misdeeds has been asked to contact the department by calling (443) 984-7378.

