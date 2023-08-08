69-Year-Old Woman Dies After Being Pulled Out Of Trailer Fire In Middle River

Judith Ann Newbauer was killed in the 1300 block of Gupowder Crossing Lane, according to officials, when a fire broke out in a residential trailer in Middle River shortly after 9:30 p.m.

According to the Baltimore County Fire Department, first responders found flames showing from the trailer upon their arrival, and they were immediately advised that someone - Newbauer - was unaccounted for.

Newbauer's body was recovered from inside the trailer by firefighters, and she was rushed by paramedics to an area hospital where she later died from her injuries.

The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation.

