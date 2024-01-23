Mostly Cloudy 38°

6-Year-Old Stabbed By Mom's BF In Baltimore, Police Say

A 6-year-old child suffered critical injuries after being stabbed by his mother's boyfriend in Baltimore, police say. 

The incident remains under investigation in Baltimore.

Zak Failla
Baltimore officers were called to the home on the 2000 block of Deering Avenue around 8:20 p.m. on reports of a stabbing involving a child during an attack, city police said.

There, the officers learned that the child was stabbed by his mother's boyfriend, authorities said. A person of interest has been taken into custody, though no additional details have been provided.

Due to the severity of the boy's injuries, homicide detectives in Baltimore have taken over the investigation. Anyone with information has been asked to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives by calling (410) 396-2100.

More information is expected to be released.

