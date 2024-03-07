29-Year-Old Man Shot Dead In Northeast District, Prompting SWAT Team Response: Baltimore Police

Officers were called to the 4000 block of Loch Raven Boulevard to investigate the shooting report around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, March 6.

A 29-year-old man was found with a life-threatening gunshot wound and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Meanwhile, detectives at the scene were informed that a potential suspect had entered a nearby home.

The SWAT Team was notified to clear the home and did not locate a suspect or any additional victims.

The investigation is being led by Northeast District Shooting Detectives.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

