2 Shot Dead In Middle River: Police

Two people were shot and killed in Baltimore County Thursday night, police said.

Baltimore County Police Department

Photo Credit: Baltimore County Police Department via Facebook
Valerie Musson
Officers responded to investigate the shooting report on the 9600 block of Pulaski Highway in Middle River around 8:30 p.m. and found both victims with multiple gunshot wounds.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is being led by the Baltimore County Police Homicide Unit. Anyone with information is asked to contact 410-307-2020. Information can also be provided anonymously by contacting Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587 (7LOCKUP).

