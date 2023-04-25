A Few Clouds 50°

Here's How $161M GW Parkway Project Will Impact Traffic In DC Area

A $161 million construction project along the George Washington Parkway is under way, which means delays are to be expected in the DC area.

GW Parkway project Photo Credit: National Park Service
Cecilia Levine
The National Park Service announced a new traffic pattern that went into effect Saturday, April 22. It will last until 2025, when the project is expected to conclude.

A minimum of one lane of traffic in each direction will remain open at all times. 

The first phase of the project is road widening of the median along the northbound lanes and on two bridges between Route 123 and Spout Run.

Bridge work is independent of road work as some of the bridge construction activities have weather restrictions and can only be performed during certain temperatures.

Click here to see a roadmap of the project and traffic patterns.

