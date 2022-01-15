Winter Storm Expected To Drop Snow, Freezing Rain On Region

Another winter storm is heading to the region ahead of Martin Luther King Day, forecasters say.

North Jersey, eastern Pennsylvania, and the Baltimore region can expect some snow but mostly freezing rain and sleet, expected sometime between Sunday evening through mid-afternoon Monday, the National Weather Service says.

The northernmost parts of New Jersey, the Philadelphia area, and Baltimore will likely only see a few inches of snow with little accumulation, according to AccuWeather and the National Weather Service. Central and South Jersey will likely only get one or two inches of rain beginning after sundown.

Snow totals increase going west into Pennsylvania: The Pittsburgh area could very well see up to 12 inches of snow, but the eastern portion of the state will get mostly freezing rain, sleet, and ice, AccuWeather says.

Martin Luther King Day will be mostly cloudy with temps around 40. Precipitation will snow down significantly by the afternoon, but high wind gusts are expected (between 30 and 50 mph) all day.

Tuesday will be sunny and breezy with temps near the mid-30s.

