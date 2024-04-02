There were no shortage of big Powerball winners in Maryland for Monday's April Fool's Day drawing, including two million-dollar wins that were sold in the same 7-Eleven and five others that won $50,000 prizes on tickets sold across the state.

The winning numbers for the Monday, April 1 Powerball drawing were: 19-24-40-42-56 with a "Powerball" of 23.

Two winning tickets worth $1 million were sold at the same 7-Eleven on Bestgate Road in Annapolis, while four other $50,000 tickets were sold at:

High's on Telegraph Road in Elkton (Cecil County);

Giant Eagle on West Patrick Street in Frederick (Frederick County);

Bill's Wine & Liquor on Annapolis Road in Hyattsville (Prince George's County);

Oxon Hill Citgo on Oxon Hill Road in Oxon Hill (Prince George's County).

Maryland sold 43,131 winning tickets in the April 1 drawing compared to 2.1 million nationwide. During the current jackpot roll, Powerball players in Maryland have won more than $9.9 million in prizes.

In 2024, the state has now sold five $1 million second-tier winning tickets, 19 third-tier winning tickets worth $50,000 and two Double Play winning tickets worth $50,000, officials said.

For selling the two $1 million tickets, the 7-Eleven in Annapolis also earned two $2,500 bonuses from the Lottery.

