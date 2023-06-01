Tens Of Thousands Of Residents, Businesses Without Power In Annapolis Due To Outages

As of 5:15 p.m. on Thursday, June 1, Baltimore Gas and Electric were reporting 175 active outages that were impacting more than 34,000 of the company's 1.33 million customers.

The majority of the outages were reported in Anne Arundel on Thursday afternoon, due to an issue in Annapolis.

A breakdown of customers impacted by outages on Thursday afternoon, by county:

Anne Arundel: 39,950;

Baltimore City: 10;

Howard: 6;

Prince George's: 14

Baltimore and Calvert counties were both reporting less than five outages.

The outage is believed to have been due to a power disruption at the Cedar Park substation, which has impacted the Annapolis peninsula and surrounding communities

More information is expected to be released by BGE as crews work around the clock to make repairs. Complete restoration is expected before 7 p.m. on Thursday

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Anne Arundel and receive free news updates.