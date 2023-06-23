Support Swells For Expecting Mother Whose BF Was Shot In Mass Annapolis Shooting

The mass shooting broke out over a parking spot on Paddington Place in Annapolis on Sunday, June 11, Daily Voice reported.

Charles Robert Smith was identified as the alleged gunman and arrested the following day.

Meanwhile, more than $500 had been raised on a GoFundMe launched by Aliciya Mcrae, who says one the victims, her boyfriend, Enner “E,” was shot multiple times when trying to help his friend during the incident and had to be flown to a trauma center.

“E tried to render aid to his friend that had been shot by the assailant and while doing so the assailant began shooting E multiple times,” Mcrae writes.

“E sustained 3 gunshot wounds to his back and legs by a rifle. E was flown by helicopter to shock trauma where he was admitted for a few days. After getting discharged, E had to go back to the emergency room for more treatment for his gunshot wounds.”

Mcrae is also pregnant with E’s baby and due in about three weeks. Since E is recovering and unable to work, the loving couple will incur a “significant amount” of medical debt, the campaign says.

“Any donation will help us get through this difficult time as he recovers from his injuries,” reads the campaign.

Click here to view/donate on GoFundMe.

