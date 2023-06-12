Police ID Gunman, Victims In Mass Annapolis Shooting

The Anne Arundel County State's Attorney's Office has charged Annapolis resident Charles Robert Smith for the sextuple-shooting that left three dead on Sunday, June 11.

Authorities said that at approximately 8 p.m. on Sunday, members of the Annapolis Police Department were called to a home in the 100 block of Paddington Place to investigate a shooting that left six men with injuries.

Three men were killed in the incident:

Nicholas Miereles, 55, of Odenton;

Mario Antonio Mireles Ruiz, 27, of Annapolis;

Christian Marlon Segovia, 25, of Severn.

Police say that as of Monday, June 12, the three hospitalized victims were in stable condition at area hospitals.

Smith was arrested without incident on Monday and charged with:

Three counts of second-degree murder;

Three counts of attempted second-degree murder;

Three counts of first-degree assault;

Use of a firearm in the commission of a violent crime.

