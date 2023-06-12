'Person Of Interest' In Custody For Mass Shooting In Annapolis That Left Three Dead: Police

Authorities said that at approximately 8 p.m. on Sunday, June 11, members of the Annapolis Police Department were called to a home in the 100 block of Paddington Place to investigate a shooting that left six men with injuries.

The victims’ ages ranged between early 20s and about 50 years old, according to Annapolis Police Chief Edward Jackson.

A “person of interest” is in custody, according to the chief, and a weapon was recovered. No charges have been filed as of Monday, June 12.

The injured people were listed in stable condition at area hospitals, according to officials.

Police have not identified any of the victims or the suspect in custody.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

