University For Deaf Students Featured On Netflix Makes Its First National Track Champ (VIDEO)

Gallaudet University sophomore Eric Gregory took just 46.19 seconds to become a National Champion.

The sprinter made history for the Washington DC-based school for deaf students during the 400-meter dash at the 2022 NCAA Division III outdoor track & field championships Saturday, May 28 (scroll for video).

Gregory's time makes him the record-holder for the 8th fastest time for the 400-meter dash in Division III history. Even after that blazing run, Gregory managed to secure the third place finish in the 200-meter dash.

Ramapo College's Cheickna Traore, of Jersey City, trailed right behind Gregory in second place for the 400-meter dash, finishing in 46.54 seconds. In the 200m dash, Traore posted the second-best time in NCAA Division III history while he also improved his own school record time in 20.56 seconds.

Traore's wins Saturday make him a a three-time NCAA All-American.

The Washington D.C. University is a federally funded school for the deaf and hard of hearing, and has recently been featured in the popular Netflix documentary, Deaf U.

The championships were held at the Spire Institute and hosted by the University of Mount Union and the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.