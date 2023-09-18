Mostly Cloudy 72°

Social Media Shoe Sale Leads To Teen Armed Robbery In Laurel, Police Say

Two teens were busted over the weekend after holding up a person who intended to sell them sneakers in Anne Arundel County.

Prince George's County Police officers arrested the two teens. Photo Credit: Prince George's Police Department
Zak Failla
On Saturday morning, officers were called to the 100 block of Charlotte Drive in Laurel, where a man was supposed to meet a pair of teens to sell them shoes that were promoted on Instagram, authorities say.

A meeting was arranged to purchase the item, but instead, police say that a 14-year-old and 15-year-old became aggressive with the seller, took out a handgun, stole the property and left. 

According to investigators, the two Laurel teens were quickly tracked down and placed under arrest. Charges are pending. 

