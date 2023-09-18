Social Media Shoe Sale Leads To Teen Armed Robbery In Laurel, Police Say

On Saturday morning, officers were called to the 100 block of Charlotte Drive in Laurel, where a man was supposed to meet a pair of teens to sell them shoes that were promoted on Instagram, authorities say.

A meeting was arranged to purchase the item, but instead, police say that a 14-year-old and 15-year-old became aggressive with the seller, took out a handgun, stole the property and left.

According to investigators, the two Laurel teens were quickly tracked down and placed under arrest. Charges are pending.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Anne Arundel and receive free news updates.