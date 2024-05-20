Earlier this month, detectives were tipped off about possible drug dealings throughout the county, which culminated in the execution of multiple search warrants on Friday, police say.

The search and seizures were conducted in the 5100 block of Raynor Avenue in Linthicum and the 8900 block of Winged Foot Drive, resulting in the arrests of Cory Wayne Rhodes, 24, Alexa Nichole Bowen, 20 and Cassidy Cierra Schmidt, 22, all from Pasadena, and Gambrills resident Dawson Stowe Beattie, 21.

During the operation, investigators recovered:

Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun with extended magazine;

Springfield Arms AR-15 platform with ammunition;

Glock 19 9mm with loaded magazine and extended magazine;

Stoeger 9mm with ammunition;

$1689.00;

189 suspected Fentanyl pills;

Approximately 98 grams of suspected crack cocaine;

Approximately 25 grams of suspected cocaine;

72 suspected heroin/fentanyl capsules;

Approximately 645 grams of suspected cannabis;

Approximately 556 grams of suspected THC liquid;

33 unknown pills;

CDS packaging material (capsules, flip-top, baggies);

Three digital scales.

They are now facing drug, weapon, and related charges.

