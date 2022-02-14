Maryland Student Airlifted After Locker Room Stabbing: Report

A high school student in Maryland was flown to a local hospital after being stabbed in a fight in the locker room during first period, according to district officials and news reports.

Kent County High School was placed on lockdown and both students were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, the district said.

The fight between the victim, 18, and assailant, 15, apparently started over the weekend and ended in the locker room altercation, myeasternshoremd.com reports.

A four or five-inch folding knife was recovered and the assailant was in custody, the outlet said.

The lockdown was lifted before the end of second period.

Kent County High School is dismissing students at the normal time. All after-school activities have been canceled for the day.

