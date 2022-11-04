These Are The Most Recent Mansions Sold In Maryland's Richest Neighborhood

The homes that sold in Maryland's most expensive zip codes are right in line with their median selling price.

Property Shark listed Gibson Island (21056) at No. 23 on its list of most expensive zip codes in the US.

Only three homes were sold on Gibson Island in 2021, 14 in 2020, and none in so far 2022, according to Zillow. All are multi-million dollar mansions.

Here are some of the most recent residential real estate sales on Gibson Island:

632 Round Hill Road, $3,785 million, 3 bed, 5 bath, 4,225 sqft, sold March 25, 2021.

651 Stillwater Road, $1.8 million, 6 bed, 5 bath, 3,062 sqft, sold March 11, 2021

1623 Saint Giles Road, $2.695 million, 4 bed, 4 bath, 3,371 sqft, sold March 1, 2021

640 Magothy Road, $2.435 million, 4 bed, 3 bath, 3,630 sqft, sold Oct. 7, 2020

735 Skywater Road, $2.275 million, 3 bed, 4 bath, 3,928 sqft, sold Oct. 1, 2020

1621 Saint Giles Road, $6.2 million, 3 bed, 4 bath, 6,276 sqft, sold Sept. 21, 2020

