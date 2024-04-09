Rabies Alert Issued In Anne Arundel County After Raccoon Tests Positive

The raccoon was found on Lee Boulevard, near John Marshall Park in Shady Side, on Friday, April 5, the Anne Arundel County Department of Health said.

Anyone who may have had contact with the infected animal, or whose pets have unexplained wounds, is being instructed to contact the Department of Health.

Rabies is a viral disease that mainly infects mammals (warm-blooded animals who nurse their young) and is spread through the saliva of the infected animal, usually by a bite or scratch, officials said.

Symptoms of rabies in animals may include fear of water, excessive salivation, failure to eat or drink, limping, unusually friendly or aggressive behavior, and/or other atypical behaviors such as nocturnal animals emerging during the daytime.

The disease is nearly always fatal to humans, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Animals that appear sick or injured that have had no human or pet contact can be reported to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) at 877-463-6497 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or the Maryland Natural Resources Police at 410-260-8888 after hours.

Click here for more information about rabies.

