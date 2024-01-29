Police Searching For Honda That Caused 23-Vehicle Pile-Up On Bay Bridge In Maryland

On Saturday afternoon, the busy bridge was shut down after a blue Honda Civic reportedly caused the 23-vehicle crash when the driver was speeding and traveling erratically over the bridge.

Now they're trying to track down the Honda that may have caused the wreck that left more than a dozen people hospitalized.

"At this point in the investigation, Collision Reconstruction Unit investigators believe a blue 2018 Honda Civic sedan was being driven at high speeds and erratically prior to the crash and may have contributed to the crash," police said, noting that it could be months before the investigation reaches its conclusion.

"This reconstruction is a detailed process that typically takes months to complete as investigators analyze evidence such as interviews, physical evidence, medical records and more," they added.

Additional information is expected to be released, and potential charges are pending the conclusion of that investigation

