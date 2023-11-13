Police ID Two Young Men Killed Crashing SUV Into Ditch In Anne Arundel County

Police say that Rockville resident Jason Jose Solano, 24, was driving with 27-year-old Christian Alvarado in his 2022 Toyota Rav4 on Sunday morning on Shady Side Road near the intersection of Deep Cove Road in Shady Side when the two were involved in a crash.

According to investigators, the pair were traveling east on the road when the vehicle went off the right side of the road, into a drainage ditch, and through a fence before coming to rest when it struck a Baltimore Gas and Electric pole.

Both Solano and Alvarado were pronounced dead at the scene by first responders. It remains unclear what caused the crash, which remains under investigation by the Anne Arundel County Police Department

