Victim In Mysterious Stabbing Checks Herself Into Annapolis Hospital, Police Seeking Answers

Police are investigating a stabbing incident after a combative woman checked herself into the Anne Arundel Medical Center.

The 38-year-old woman checked herself into the Annapolis hospital around 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 22, seeking treatment for a stab wound on her torso, according to a spokesperson for the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

Officers arrived at the hospital and attempted to speak to the victim, who reportedly became uncooperative with both officers and medical staff, they said.

The woman's injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening.

Officers responded to the victim's address to attempt to locate a crime scene or additional witnesses but were unable to do so.

The incident remains under investigation.

Southern District detectives are investigating the incident and ask that anyone with information contact them at (410) 222-1960 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line (410) 222-4700.

At this point, the location of the crime scene is still unknown.

