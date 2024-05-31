Man, Woman Busted With Drugs, Guns, Cash During Search In Glen Burnie: Police

Jayson Steven Jones, 46, of Baltimore, and Glen Burnie resident Kayla McCaslin, 25, are both facing charges following an investigation into a man wanted for drug and weapon offenses.

Shortly before 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 30, detectives from the Anne Arundel County Police Department were in the area of Southbridge Drive and South Hampton Road in Glen Burnie looking for a person that had an open warrant.

Police say that Jones was arrested under the warrant, and during a search, officers found eight baggies of suspected crack cocaine, along with cash. McCaslin, who was driving, was also searched, and drugs were also recovered from her.

During a subsequent search of a home on Southbridge Drive, detectives seized:

Black Glock Model 19, 9mm, semi-auto handgun;

Chrome Ruger, 38 Special revolver;

Black, Davis Industries, Model P380, .380 caliber, semi-auto handgun;

87.21 grams of “crack” cocaine;

20.68 grams of powder cocaine;

30.75 grams of MDMA;

1.62 grams of Clonazepam;

$8,845 in cash.

Charges are pending.

