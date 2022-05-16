Two Jars Of Marijuana Seized From Man's Car In Anne Arundel County: Police

Two jars of suspected marijuana were among a slew of illegal possessions seized from a Baltimore man's vehicle while he was driving in Anne Arundel County, authorities said.

Police performed a routine traffic stop on Daquan Montay Williams, 22, in the area of Walton Avenue and Richie Highway in Brooklyn around 10:40 a.m. on Sunday, May 15, according to Anne Arundel County Police.

A subsequent search uncovered two jars of marijuana, weighing around 941 grams, a black 9 mm handgun, four pills of suspected Tramadol and $504 in cash, police said.

Williams was arrested and charged accordingly, according to police.

