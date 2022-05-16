Contact Us
Anne Arundel Daily Voice serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
Return to your home site

Menu

Anne Arundel Daily Voice serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate

Nearby Sites

  • Baltimore
    serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Breaking News: Double Shooting Reported In East Baltimore (DEVELOPING)
Police & Fire

Two Jars Of Marijuana Seized From Man's Car In Anne Arundel County: Police

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
Illegal items seized from the suspect's vehicle
Illegal items seized from the suspect's vehicle Photo Credit: Anne Arundel County Police

Two jars of suspected marijuana were among a slew of  illegal possessions seized from a Baltimore man's vehicle while he was driving in Anne Arundel County, authorities said. 

Police performed a routine traffic stop on Daquan Montay Williams, 22, in the area of Walton Avenue and Richie Highway in Brooklyn around 10:40 a.m. on Sunday, May 15, according to Anne Arundel County Police. 

A subsequent search uncovered two jars of marijuana, weighing around 941 grams, a black 9 mm handgun, four pills of suspected Tramadol and $504 in cash, police said.

Williams was arrested and charged accordingly, according to police. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.