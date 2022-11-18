Teen Shoplifter Arrested After Kicking, Biting Officer At Kids Foot Locker

A 16-year-old girl has been arrested after allegedly shoplifting and assaulting officers, authorities say.

The teen reportedly stole from a Bass Pro, and was located inside a Kids Foot Locker by police around 3:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 17, according to Anne Arundel County police.

When police approached the suspect, she backed away and attempted to flee by jumping over a bench. The officers were able to stop the suspect from leaving the store and advised her that she was under arrest for shoplifting.

When officers tried to put her in handcuffs, she started kicking and screaming, kicking an officer in the face and chest. When the officer tried to secure her hands, she bit the officer, requiring treatment of serious, non life-threatening injuries. The suspect was charged as an adult and taken to Central Booking.

If the case is kept in adult court, the name will be released at that time.

