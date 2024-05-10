Million-Dollar Scratch-Off Lottery Win Brings Anne Arundel County Family To Tears

After taking a step back and not playing an instant Lottery ticket in months, a Severn man said that a random trip to the store and a memory of his last big win landed him in a new tax bracket after winning the top prize playing 100X The Cash game.

“I stopped playing a while back for two reasons,” the grocery store produce manager explained. “I hadn’t been having much luck, and my wife hinted that maybe I was spending too much," noting that his last win was $200 playing 50X The Cash in February.

“Not winning much made it easy to take a break, and I could show my wife that I understood her concerns.”

His wife is singing a different tune after he brought home the golden ticket after she asked him to run an errand at the Columbia Walmart on Dobbin Road.

While he was shopping, he said that he turned a corner and a Lottery vending machine was staring him in the face, and the first ticket he saw was the fateful 100X The Cash, which he decided to pick up.

He scratched it, realized what had happened, but said he tried to stay calm and mask the shock reverberating through him as he headed to his son's office to share the news.

“My son kept his cool, but there were tears in his eyes," he said. "It was very emotional for us.”

With the unexpected windfall, the Severn man plans to spoil his family and build up a retirement nest egg, he said.

“My wife and I are so relieved not to have to worry about our future.”

