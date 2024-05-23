Bay Bridge Lanes Blocked By Multi-Vehicle Crash On US-50 In Anne Arundel County

First responders were called to the eastbound lanes of US-50 on the Bay Bridge where there was a reported multi-vehicle crash that left only one lane for traffic to travel through.

At last one person suffered undisclosed injuries.

According to officials, the right lane is getting by and the eastbound-reversible lane on the westbound span is open. Reported delays were up to three miles as of 6 p.m. on Thursday afternoon.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

