Suspects On The Run After Maryland Marijuana Deal Gone Bad Results In Shootout

Two suspects are on the run after an alleged marijuana deal gone bad in Anne Arundel County resulted in a man being shot multiple times, authorities say.

The 22-year-old victim met with at least one of the suspects to buy marijuana from him in the 8200 block of Consett Court in Severn around 10 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 9, according to Anne Arundel County police.

The victim claims that after he paid for the marijuana, the suspect then pulled out a gun and shot him multiple times before fleeing the scene.

Officers arrived to the location of the shooting to find the victim suffering from non life-threatening injuries and armed with a 9mm handgun.

Evidence on the scene suggested there may have been more than one shooting suspect, with at least four vehicles were struck by projectiles.

Police say that the suspects are described as two black men dressed in dark clothing.

Western District detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-6155 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

