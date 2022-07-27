Suspects Flee After Binding Victim In Anne Arundel Motel Robbery: Police

Several suspects are on the run after binding a victim in a Brooklyn motel robbery, authorities say.

Three black male suspects entered the victim's room at the Park Plaza Motel in the 4900 block of Ritchie Highway around 2 p.m., Tuesday, July 26, according to Anne Arundel County police.

The victim was forced into the bathroom where the armed suspects bound his arms and legs before demanding money and rifling through the victim's pockets. taking his wallet, according to investigators.

The suspects then allegedly grabbed the victim's backpack and fled in an unknown direction.

Detectives ask anyone with information to call (410) 222-6135 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip-Line at (410) 222-4700.

