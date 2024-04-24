An investigation has been launched into the destruction of property at Saint Albans Episcopal Church in Glen Burnie late on Sunday afternoon.

Police say that at around 6 p.m. on April 21, a teen boy and girl broke a piece of concrete off a flower bed at the church, then used it to damage a memorial plaque that was in the garden on the property.

The incident has been classified as a hate crime because a religious entity owns the damaged property, they noted. It remains under investigation.

It comes less than two weeks after another man vandalized Christ the King Catholic Church on Dorsey Road in Glen Burnie by breaking a window and robbing it.

Anyone with information regarding the teens or vandalism has been asked to contact detectives by calling (410) 222-6135.

