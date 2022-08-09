Senior Citizen Accused Of Killing Glen Burnie Man Arrested, Charged With Murder

Police have arrested a suspect in connection to the murder of a Glen Burnie man last month, authorities say.

Gregory Lydell Siscoe, 69, has been charged with the murder of Darius Davon Matthews, 29, that occurred around 4:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 26, according to Anne Arundel County police.

Officers found the body of Matthews after responding to the 604 block of Crain Highway for reports of shots fired.

During the investigation, authorities were able to take a person of interest into custody on unrelated charges.

Throughout the investigation, police identified Siscoe as a suspect, arresting him and charging him with the murder of Matthews.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to call 410-222-4700. Callers can remain anonymous.

