Anne Arundel Daily Voice
Police & Fire

Police ID Maryland Husband & Wife Dead In Suspected Murder-Suicide

David Cifarelli
Anne Arundel Police Department
Anne Arundel Police Department Photo Credit: Anne Arundel Police Department Facebook photo

Police have identified the Maryland couple killed in what they believe was a murder suicide on Tuesday, March 8.

Dajuan Jennings, 39, is believed to have shot Neka Jennings, 42, before turning the gun on himself in a home on the 8600 block of New Bedford Harbour in Pasadena around midnight, Anne Arundel County Police said.

Both were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsies.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to call 410-222-4731 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

