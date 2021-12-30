Police ID 21-Year-Old Victim Shot Dead In Glen Burnie

Anne Arundel County Police have released the identity of a 21-year-old man shot dead inside an apartment complex in Glen Burnie.

Jordan Adam Marroquin-Pereira, was the victim of the shooting that happened at an apartment building in the 400 block of Hideaway Loop on Dec. 29.

Anne Arundel County Police responded to a report of the shooting at approximately 12:40 p.m. and when they arrived found Marroquin-Pereira suffering from a gunshot wound, he died at the scene.

Investigators say this appears to be a targeted incident and that there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Police are still trying to find a suspect in the shooting.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call the Anne Arundel County Police Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. Additionally, individuals wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP

