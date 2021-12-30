Contact Us
Anne Arundel Daily Voice serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
Return to your home site

Menu

Anne Arundel Daily Voice serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate

Nearby Sites

  • Baltimore
    serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
Police & Fire

Police ID 21-Year-Old Victim Shot Dead In Glen Burnie

Joe Gomez
Email me Read More Stories
Police tape (stock photo)
Police tape (stock photo) Photo Credit: Valynpi14 pixabay

Anne Arundel County Police have released the identity of a 21-year-old man shot dead inside an apartment complex in Glen Burnie.

Jordan Adam Marroquin-Pereira, was the victim of the shooting that happened at an apartment building in the 400 block of Hideaway Loop on Dec. 29.

Anne Arundel County Police responded to a report of the shooting at approximately 12:40 p.m. and when they arrived found Marroquin-Pereira suffering from a gunshot wound, he died at the scene.

Investigators say this appears to be a targeted incident and that there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Police are still trying to find a suspect in the shooting.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call the Anne Arundel County Police Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. Additionally, individuals wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.