Paintball Gun Bandits Suspected In Several Attacks Within Hours Across Maryland City

Detectives are investigating an attempted robbery in Glen Burnie after a victim was shot with a paintball gun multiple times, authorities say.

The victim was attacked in the area of Georgia Avenue and Linden Lane on Sunday, Nov. 6 around 1 a.m., according to Baltimore police.

Investigators say that the victim was walking in the area when he heard a vehicle driving slowly behind him. As he continued to walk, three men got out of the vehicle and began attacking him.

One of the suspects began punching the victim while another displayed the grip of a handgun. A third suspect attempted to rip a necklace off of the victim's neck while another suspect pointed a paintball gun at him.

The victim was able to get away and the suspects fired the paintball gun at him multiple times, striking the victim.

The victim did not seek or request medical attention after the shooting.

During the investigation, detectives learned that there were three previous incidents involving a paintball gun earlier in the day in the greater Glen Burnie area (22-739459, 22-739461, 22-739532) and believed the incidents could all be related. Northern District detectives are actively investigating the incident and ask that anyone with information contact them at (410) 222-6135 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at (410) 222-4700.

