Off-Duty Anne Arundel Sheriff's Deputy Arrested For Drunk Driving, His Department Says

Anne Arundel County's Deputy Sheriff has been arrested for a suspected DUI, his department said on Facebook.

Cpl. James Walker Jr, a 25-year veteran, was off-duty and not in uniform when he was said to be erratically driving his black Dodge Charger over the weekend, the County Sheriff's Office said.

Police stopped Walker at the intersection of Solomons Island Road and Mill Swamp Road in Harwood around 8:40 p.m. on Sunday, March 27, the office said. After they approached his vehicle, officers determined Walker was under the influence of alcohol.

Corporal Walker was arrested only to be later released on his own recognizance, the office reports. He was immediately suspended without pay pending an outcome of the investigation.

The State Attorney's Office will conduct an internal review.

