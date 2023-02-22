Man With 'Shotgun' Carjacks Victim At Odenton Dumpster On (Not So) Peaceful Way: Police

Police are on the lookout for a group of suspects who reportedly stole a vehicle in Odenton, authorities say.

Officers were called at approximately 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21 to the 2100 block of Peaceful Way after receiving reports of a carjacking that had occurred in front of a dumpster, according to an Anne Arundel County Police spokesperson.

The investigation determined that the victim was parked in front of the community dumpster when when a man armed with what appeared to be a rifle or shotgun approached.

The suspect pushed the victim to the ground and stole a dark blue 2014 Toyota Camry, according to officials, who say the car was last seen traveling in the direction of Blue Water Boulevard.

The wanted carjacker was accompanied by another vehicle, described as a silver or gray Hyundai four-door sedan, investigators noted.

Police say that the suspects are described as three Black men in their late teens or 20s, wearing dark clothing and masks.

Anne Arundel Police Department Western District detectives are investigating the incident and ask that anyone with information contact them by calling (410) 222-6155 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at (410) 222-4700.

