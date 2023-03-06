Man Pulls Gun On Victim At Kids Foot Locker In Annapolis Mall: Police

Police are looking for a suspect who reportedly committed an armed robbery at the Annapolis Mall.

At approximately 9 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, an Anne Arundel County Police Department spokesperson said that the masked suspect walked inside the Kids Foot Locker with two other masked men and got into an argument with the victim.

During the argument, the suspect pulled out a gun and pointed it toward the victim before fleeing the scene with his accomplices on foot.

Police described the suspect as a Black man in his early 20s who was wearing a black ski mask, black jacket with white stripes, and black pants at the time of the armed robbery.

The two other men accompanying the suspect were also wearing black ski masks, though no other descriptive information was provided by investigators.

Officers canvassed the area after the incident but were unable to find the suspect and are asking anyone with information to contact police immediately.

The incident remains under investigation.

