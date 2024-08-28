Two From Baltimore Steal Unlocked Pick-Up, Drag Owner During Chase In Glen Burnie, Police Say

Thomas Stephan Culver, and Windsor Mill resident Michael Dennis Fuller, Jr., both 38, are facing charges in connection to a theft and assault that was reported on Tuesday afternoon.

At around 4 p.m. on Aug. 27, officers from the Anne Arundel County Police Department were called to the 7600 block of Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard, where a man got into a gold 2007 Chevrolet Silverado.

Investigators say that as the suspect drove off, the 45-year-old victim attempted to jump into the bed of the truck, but fell and was dragged for a short distance, causing "serious, but non-life-threatening injuries."

Following that incident, the suspect drove off and picked up a second man in the stolen truck before causing multiple crashes.

Culver and Fuller then parked the truck and took off on foot, police say.

With an assist from a police helicopter, responding officers were able to locate both men who were arrested at the Cromwell Light Rail Station.

Charges are pending.

