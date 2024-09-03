A new alert was issued by police on Tuesday afternoon as they seek the public's assistance in tracking down Robert Santmyr Bell, who was initially reported missing on Monday, Sept. 2.

He left his home in the 7000 block of Aviation Road in Glen Burnie at around 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 30 in his truck. He was last seen in the area of US-40 and North Payson Street in Baltimore later that day at around 6:30 p.m.

Bell was last spotted wearing a purple Baltimore Ravens t-shirt with greenish or gray pants. He is believed to be driving a silver/gray Nissan Frontier pick-up truck with a Maryland tag 8AS3012.

Investigators added that Bell "may be in need of medical assistance."

Bell was described as being 6-foot tall, approximately 210 pounds with white hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Bell or his whereabouts has been asked to contact the department by calling (410) 222-8610.

