Partly Cloudy 76°

SHARE

Robert Santmyr Bell Reported Missing In Anne Arundel County

Concerns are mounting for friends and family of an 86-year-old man who has been reported missing in Anne Arundel County and may be in need of medical aid.

Robert Santmyr Bell and his truck.

Robert Santmyr Bell and his truck.

 Photo Credit: Anne Arundel County Police
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

A new alert was issued by police on Tuesday afternoon as they seek the public's assistance in tracking down Robert Santmyr Bell, who was initially reported missing on Monday, Sept. 2.

He left his home in the 7000 block of Aviation Road in Glen Burnie at around 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 30 in his truck. He was last seen in the area of US-40 and North Payson Street in Baltimore later that day at around 6:30 p.m.

Bell was last spotted wearing a purple Baltimore Ravens t-shirt with greenish or gray pants. He is believed to be driving a silver/gray Nissan Frontier pick-up truck with a Maryland tag 8AS3012.

Investigators added that Bell "may be in need of medical assistance." 

Bell was described as being 6-foot tall, approximately 210 pounds with white hair and blue eyes. 

Anyone with information regarding Bell or his whereabouts has been asked to contact the department by calling (410) 222-8610.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Glen Burnie and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE