Man Asking For Help Lighting Cigarette Arrested After Allegedly Attacking Laurel Resident

A 27-year-old man has been arrested after an argument turned physical near a home in Laurel, according to Anne Arundel County Police.

Around 10 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 22, officers responded to a report of a possible home invasion in the 3500 block of Lindenwood Drive, where they spoke to the victims.

The victims stated that the suspect, later identified as Justin Robert Wilson, knocked on his door and asked for help lighting a cigarette, police said.

Wilson and the suspect began to argue, which turned into a physical altercation. The suspect reportedly landed on top of the victim on the ground and made threats, stating he was "strapped", according to investigators.

Officials added that the victim's roommate heard the threats and grabbed his gun, firing one round into the ground outside of the home to scare Wilson off.

Wilson ran on foot and tossed a handgun when police located him. He was subsequently arrested and "charged accordingly."

Western District detectives are investigating the incident and any other applicable charges. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (410) 222-6155 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at (410) 222-4700.

