Lothian Traffic Stop Nets Gun, Ammo, Drugs: Police

A 23-year-old man from Mechanicsville was busted with multiple guns, rounds of ammunition, drugs and other items recovered during a traffic stop, authorities said.

Officers stopped Kyle Benjamin near South Maryland Boulevard and Mt. Zion Road in Lothian just before 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Mar. 5, Anne Arundel County Police said.

After receiving probably cause, officers searched Benjamin's 2002 red Chevrolet and uncovered a laundry list of illegal possessions.

The weapons they uncovered included a loaded 9mm Polymer 80 handgun and a disassembled AR-15 along with 208 rounds and 182 9mm rounds concealed in magazines.

Police also found over 754 grams of shrooms, 12 syringes of liquid shrooms, over 37 grams of suspected heroin/fentanyl and over 196 grams of THC wax. Officers also recovered $846 in cash.

Benjamin was arrested and charged accordingly, police said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.