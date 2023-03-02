Glen Burnie Teen Charged After Stealing Laptop During School Dismissal, Police Say

A teenage boy has been charged after stealing a laptop from a student at a Glen Burnie High School, authorities announced.

On Wednesday, March 1, officers responded to reports of a robbery that occurred during dismissal at Old Mill High School, according to Anne Arundel County Police.

Investigators say that two teen boys were discussing the sale of a laptop computer at the school when the 16-year-old suspect grabbed the laptop from the victim, who fought back.

The suspect then pushed the victim to the ground and grabbed the laptop and ran.

Officers were able to locate the teen suspect, who returned the laptop and was charged accordingly, according to officials.

