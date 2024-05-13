Minor Killed During Police Pursuit Through Calvert, Anne Arundel Counties, AG Says (Updated)

A pursuit that began in Calvert County before coming to a deadly conclusion in Anne Arundel on Monday morning is being investigated by officials, according to the AG.

Early on May 13, the Calvert County Sheriff's Office received multiple reports of cars being broken into in the Huntingtown neighborhood, and while deputies were investigating, they were alerted to a vehicle believed to be associated with the car break-ins in the area.

Shortly after 5:30 a.m. on Monday morning, deputies attempted to stop the vehicle in the area of Plum Point Road and Ridge Road in Huntingtown, though the driver sped away, leading to a 25-mile pursuit that ended in Harwood when the car struck a pick-up truck in the intersection of Birdsville Road and Solomons Island Road in Anne Arundel County.

Three juvenile occupants of the fleeing vehicle were taken to the hospital, where the front seat passenger died. The driver suffered critical injuries, and a passenger in the backseat was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the pick-up was also treated and evaluated.

Body-worn camera footage of the incident is expected to be released before the end of the month.

The incident remains under investigation. More information is expected to be released.

