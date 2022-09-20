Four Busted On Drug Offenses Within 12 Hours Of Each Other In Anne Arundel, Police Say

Four people were arrested on drug charges within twelve hours of each other in Anne Arundel County, authorities say.

The first arrests occurred after officers responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle in the area of Chocataw Road and Comanche Road in Arnold around 2:30 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 18, according to Anne Arundel County police.

Tashawn Mali Mackey, 22, Ivan Gregory Turner-Pratt, 33, and Emma Jayne Davenport, 25, were taken into custody after police seized a loaded .22 caliber semi-automatic handgun, a loaded 9mm handgun, around 230 grams of suspected marijuana, and two gel caps of suspected crack cocaine.

Just twelve hours later around 2 a.m., Monday, Sept. 19, police saw yet another suspicious vehicle parked behind a Motel 6 located at 1630 Annapolis Road in Odenton.

When police approached the vehicle and spoke to the occupant, they noticed the smell of marijuana coming from inside of the vehicle. Upon investigating the smell, officers were able to seize a black semi-automatic handgun with nine rounds of .40 caliber ammunition, a clear bag of suspected crack cocaine, a gelatin capsule of suspected heroin, a plastic bag with suspected marijuana, two black scales, and four pill bottles containing nearly 800 unknown pills.

Phillip Antonio Jones, 44, was arrested and charged accordingly for the incident.

