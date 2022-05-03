Contact Us
Anne Arundel Daily Voice
Breaking News: Alert Issued For Missing Teen In Maryland
Police & Fire

Erratic Georgia Man Near Maryland Buffalo Wild Wings Busted With Handgun: Police

Handgun seized
Handgun seized Photo Credit: Anne Arundel County PD

An erratic Georgia man near a Maryland Buffalo Wild Wings was arrested when police found him with a gun, authorities said.

Kevin Antronne Shellington, 38, of Conyers, GA appeared to be under the influence and acting erratically with a gun in his waistband around 10 a.m. Monday, May 2, according to the Anne Arundel County Police.

Shellington fled the scene when officers arrived and appeared to toss a black semi-automatic handgun from his waistband, police said. He was located near the Arundel Mills Mall entrance, officials report.

Once approached, officers were able to take Shellington into custody with no further incident. Investigation revealed the handgun was a replica Sig Sauer 365 air pistol, AACP said. Shellington was arrested and charged accordingly.

