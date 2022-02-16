Contact Us
Anne Arundel Daily Voice
Cute Coffee Shop In Anne Arundel Burglarized In Break-In (VIDEO)

Valerie Musson
Rise Up burglar in action
Rise Up burglar in action Photo Credit: Anne Arundel County PD

A shocking surveillance clip captured the moment when a small coffee shop in Anne Arundel was burglarized, authorities said.

The suspect broke into Rise Up Coffee at 121 Mayo Rd. in Edgewater just before midnight on Friday, Feb. 11, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

The 15-second clip shows the suspect fiddling with cups and other items behind the counter before fleeing with undisclosed proceeds.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity is asked to contact Detective Cunningham at 410-222-4500 or use the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

