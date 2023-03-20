Contact Us
Anne Arundel Daily Voice serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
Return to your home site

Menu

Police & Fire

Child Victim 'Alert And Conscious' After Glen Burnie Shooting, Police Say

Annie DeVoe
Email me Read More Stories
Police responded to the incident in Glen Burnie.
Police responded to the incident in Glen Burnie. Photo Credit: Pixabay

A minor is recovering after being shot over the weekend in Glen Burnie, authorities say.

Anne Arundel County Police officers rushed to the 8000 block of Winding Wood Road after receiving reports of a shooting around 2 p.m., Sunday, March 19. 

Once at the scene, officers were able to locate a minor who had been shot. Officials said that the victim was alert and conscious, but was only able to provide police with minimal information about the incident.

Police were able to determine that the shooting occurred after an altercation with at least two other people, who fled before officers arrived.

The minor victim was rushed to a nearby trauma center to receive treatment and is expected to survive.

to follow Daily Voice Anne Arundel and receive free news updates.