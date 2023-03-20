Child Victim 'Alert And Conscious' After Glen Burnie Shooting, Police Say

A minor is recovering after being shot over the weekend in Glen Burnie, authorities say.

Anne Arundel County Police officers rushed to the 8000 block of Winding Wood Road after receiving reports of a shooting around 2 p.m., Sunday, March 19.

Once at the scene, officers were able to locate a minor who had been shot. Officials said that the victim was alert and conscious, but was only able to provide police with minimal information about the incident.

Police were able to determine that the shooting occurred after an altercation with at least two other people, who fled before officers arrived.

The minor victim was rushed to a nearby trauma center to receive treatment and is expected to survive.

